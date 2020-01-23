Chief Learning Officer magazine has revealed its finalists for the 2020 LearningElite awards. CLO hosts this benchmarking program every year to honor organizations for standout learning and development.

LearningElite judges reviewed applications and rated organizations based on five dimensions: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results. The top five organizations from this group each will participate in a two-hour capstone presentation with LearningElite judges. From these presentations, judges will determine the top five ranking.

This award program was designed with the help of a group of chief learning officers and senior L&D practitioners. The final ranking for the 2020 LearningElite awards will be announced April 6 at the LearningElite Gala in Bonita Springs, Florida.

The LearningElite 2020 finalists are listed alphabetically: