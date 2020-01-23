Chief Learning Officer magazine has revealed its finalists for the 2020 LearningElite awards. CLO hosts this benchmarking program every year to honor organizations for standout learning and development.
LearningElite judges reviewed applications and rated organizations based on five dimensions: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results. The top five organizations from this group each will participate in a two-hour capstone presentation with LearningElite judges. From these presentations, judges will determine the top five ranking.
This award program was designed with the help of a group of chief learning officers and senior L&D practitioners. The final ranking for the 2020 LearningElite awards will be announced April 6 at the LearningElite Gala in Bonita Springs, Florida.
The LearningElite 2020 finalists are listed alphabetically:
- ADP
- Air New Zealand
- AT&T
- Bankers Life
- BKD
- Blue Cross NC
- CareSource
- Caterpillar Financial Services Corp.
- Center for Development of Security Excellence, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, Department of Defense
- Collaborative Solutions
- CVS Health
- Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy
- Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Information and Technology, Talent Management Office
- Dish Network
- Emory University
- Enterprise Holdings
- EY
- FDIC Corporate University
- Forty Winks
- G4S Secure Solutions USA Inc.
- Health Plan Institute, Kaiser Permanente
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd.
- KPMG
- Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores
- ManTech International Corp.
- Mariani Premium Dried Fruit
- Memorial Health System
- Mezocliq
- MTM Inc.
- Nemours Children’s Health System
- New York Life
- North Highland
- Persistent Systems Ltd.
- PJ Lhuillier Inc.
- Procore Technologies
- PV Fluid Products Inc.
- Sidley Austin
- Siemens
- Siemens Healthineers
- Southern California Edison
- State Compensation Insurance Fund
- Subway
- SWBC
- Syneos Health
- Sysco Corp.
- TVA
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Training and Development
- UL
- Veeam
- Vi
- Zions Bancorporation N.A.
- Zurich Insurance Ltd.
No comment yet, add your voice below!