The 2025 LearningElite Awards Program is open

Since 2011, the LearningElite Awards Program has highlighted those at the cutting edge of corporate learning and development, from large and ingrained to tiny but mighty. We opened this year’s program iteration three days ago, and we are looking forward to receiving and reading the stories in this year’s submissions.

Now in its 15th year, this program serves as a comprehensive evaluation of an organization’s functional L&D areas, such as leadership development, technological adoption, executive buy-in, content development and delivery, among others.

Applicants will have until 11:59 p.m. CST on Friday, July 25, 2025, to complete their submissions. Each submission will be reviewed by a team of judges. The LearningElite judges have, on average, 10 years in the learning and development industry. The judges score organizations’ submissions based on the organization’s strategy and performance in the five LearningElite dimensions: Learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

Finalists will be notified in September that they have qualified, but will not know their ranking until the annual LearningElite Awards Gala, which will be held in October.

Organizations’ final ranking—including banding of Gold, Silver or Bronze—is based on their performance relative to the LearningElite benchmark and pinnacle scores. The summarized and anonymized data from each organization’s submission is then compiled into an annual LearningElite benchmarking report.

The number-one-ranked company and the 2025 organization of the year will join the LearningElite Winner’s Circle of number-one organizations from the past three years. The Winner’s Circle was introduced in 2014 and was retroactively applied to 2013. Organizations remain in the Winner’s Circle for three years. The organization may continue to participate in the benchmarking portion of the LearningElite program, but will not be included in the ranking.

This year’s LearningElite Awards Gala will be held virtually in October. Please stay tuned for updates!

Winners of the 2024 LearningElite Awards Program were honored during the annual gala held in conjunction with CLO’s annual Symposium last October in Tucson, Arizona, including the 2024 Organization of the Year, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Begin your application today! Good luck to all who apply.