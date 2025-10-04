Tipmee.app Launches to Transform Service Recognition and Employee Rewards

Portable, verified, and career-long: the new way employees get valued.

October 4, 2025 – Jasper Group Corporation Ltd. announces the official launch of Tipmee.app, a groundbreaking platform designed to improve service quality and employee recognition across all industries. By combining real-time tipping, verified client and employer feedback, and performance analytics, Tipmee introduces a new standard for valuing and rewarding employees.

Unlike traditional tipping or feedback systems, Tipmee.app allows every employee to carry their unique rating and reputation throughout their career. Using a personal QR code or NFC tag, customers and employers can instantly provide feedback and tips, while employees build a verified, portable reputation score that can be proudly displayed on resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

Key Features:

Real-Time Recognition: Customers and employers reward employees instantly via QR or NFC.

Verified Ratings: Employees receive scores “Verified by Clients AND Employers,” ensuring credibility and trust.

Career-Long Value: Ratings are permanently linked to each employee’s Tipmee ID, offering a professional reference that grows with them.

Analytics for Employers: HR managers and business owners gain powerful insights into service performance, team motivation, and customer satisfaction.

Seamless Integration: Easy to adopt in hospitality, retail, transportation, healthcare, and beyond.

“Tipmee is more than a tipping app — it’s a movement to reward effort, devotion, and service quality,” said Ari Attias, CEO of Jasper Group Corporation Ltd. “We believe that employees deserve recognition that travels with them, and employers deserve data that helps them elevate service standards. Tipmee bridges that gap.”

With pilot programs already underway in hospitality and retail, Tipmee is now opening to businesses worldwide looking to enhance service culture, improve employee retention, and increase customer satisfaction.

About Tipmee.app

Developed by Jasper Group Corporation Ltd. (Hong Kong), Tipmee.app is a global platform dedicated to redefining service recognition. By combining instant rewards, verified feedback, and career-long employee scoring, Tipmee empowers employees, delights customers, and gives employers powerful HR tools to elevate performance.

For more information, visit www.tipmee.app

Press Contact:

Jasper Group Corporation Ltd.

Email: contact@tipmee.app

Website: www.tipmee.app