GP Strategies Appoints Jean-François Vézina as Co-CEO to Drive Global Growth

July 31, 2025 | GP Strategies, a global leader in learning and talent transformation solutions, has appointed Jean-François Vézina Co-Chief Executive Officer to serve alongside Bill Maggio. This appointment marks an important step in the shared commitment of GP Strategies and its parent company, LTG, to leadership and growth.



Jean-François Vézina brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in strategy, operations, and growth execution. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer for Randstad Enterprise and Randstad North America. With Randstad, Vézina oversaw a multi-billion-dollar portfolio and led the global strategic agenda for its outsourcing and managed services businesses, resulting in Randstad Sourceright and Randstad Enterprise achieving the number one position globally.



Vézina previously held global and regional leadership roles, including Global Managing Director of Randstad RiseSmart, where he drove the company’s largest historical growth, and Managing Director of Randstad Canada’s outsourcing and managed services businesses, scaling it to be the country’s number one player in just five years.



“GP Strategies has an incredible foundation and unique opportunity to lead the market in enterprise learning, talent transformation, and the AI-enabled workforce revolution,” said Vézina. “As organizations around the world rethink how they develop, engage, and empower their people, the need for innovative, scalable, and business-aligned solutions has never been greater. I’m thrilled to be joining Bill Maggio and the talented team at this pivotal time to help accelerate our impact, expand our global reach, and shape the future of workforce transformation.”

“Jean-Francois joins GP Strategies at a defining moment in our growth journey,” said Bill Maggio. “His exceptional track record in scaling global organizations and building high-performing commercial teams makes him the ideal partner to help us seize the opportunities in our path. With Vézina as Co-CEO, we’re doubling down on our ambition to lead the market in technology and AI-driven workforce transformation.”

Jonathan Satchell, LTG Chief Executive, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jean-François Vézina as Co-CEO of GP Strategies at such a key moment in time for our industry. The learning and talent development landscape is evolving rapidly, and organizations are under increasing pressure to transform their workforce strategies to drive meaningful business outcomes. GP Strategies is uniquely positioned to lead in this dynamic environment, with deep capabilities and a global footprint that enable real impact. Vézina is a seasoned and accomplished growth leader with a proven track record of helping organizations navigate complexity and innovate at scale. His appointment reinforces our commitment to accelerate growth at GP Strategies and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide.”

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies is a global leader in talent transformation, dedicated to empowering organizations to unlock their full potential. We help businesses enhance workforce performance and achieve strategic goals through innovative, technology-enabled learning solutions. With a proven track record of supporting over 6,000 organizations worldwide, we combine human expertise with AI-driven insights to deliver customized strategies that upskill talent, drive technology adoption, and optimize critical processes. Our mission is to create a lasting impact by equipping organizations with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

About LTG

Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that help customers transform through their people.

LTG’s businesses, including GP Strategies, Effective People, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, Watershed, Open LMS, Bridge, PeopleFluent, and Affirmity are at the forefront of innovation and best practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.

The Group has offices in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific and South America.

